Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lotus Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOT opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Lotus Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

