Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,083,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,231,000 after buying an additional 370,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 382,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.