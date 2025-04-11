Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

