Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 8,858 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

