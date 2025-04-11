Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 7.3 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.40.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

