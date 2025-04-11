Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Harmonic by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Stock Down 3.8 %

HLIT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

