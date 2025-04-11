Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $9.42 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.