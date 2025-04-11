Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $609,076,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Stellantis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 317,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

