Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $222,000 Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

IGIC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.05. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

