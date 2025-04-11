Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,818 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 861,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

