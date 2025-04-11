Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Pinterest by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $10,202,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 164,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

