Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $245,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.46 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

