Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $247,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.