Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in M/I Homes by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

