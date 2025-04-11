Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 162,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.