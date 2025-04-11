Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $217,000 in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

