Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.53. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

