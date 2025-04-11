Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 105,562 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

