Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.6 %

ASC opened at $8.74 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

