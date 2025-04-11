Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Dayforce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 790,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dayforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,278,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

