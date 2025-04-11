Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 245,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,550,000 after buying an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $26.43 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

