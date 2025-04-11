Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after buying an additional 943,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $44.97 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

