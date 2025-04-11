Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,929 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 101,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 240,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $247,668.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This represents a 6.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,690.95. The trade was a 20.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.76. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

