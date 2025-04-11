Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34,222.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,072,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.07 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.