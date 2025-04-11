Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
NYSE KD opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $43.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
