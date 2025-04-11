Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.