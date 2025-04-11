Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.39%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

