Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,250 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $19,100,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,347,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000.

BATS:FNOV opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $812.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

