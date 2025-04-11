Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,396 FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GJAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 71.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of BATS GJAN opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

