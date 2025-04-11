Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,430 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,031,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after buying an additional 722,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,221,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 637,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $44,006,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

