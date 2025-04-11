Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 653 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $3,339,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,044.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock worth $33,442,107. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Shares of DUOL opened at $316.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

