Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,183 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,837,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ UCB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

