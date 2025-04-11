Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $115,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,734,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Core & Main by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,177,000 after purchasing an additional 489,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 14.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,869,000 after buying an additional 412,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,908.43. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock worth $5,289,169 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.