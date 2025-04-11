Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

