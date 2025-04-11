Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 12.5 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
