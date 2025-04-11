Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 12.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.