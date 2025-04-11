Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,101,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,878,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,241 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,949,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,765,000 after purchasing an additional 791,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

