Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 536 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 11,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. The trade was a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

