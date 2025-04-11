Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,174,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,871 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

