Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

