Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,811,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,151,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,047,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 467,610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,251,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.54 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

