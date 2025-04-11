Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after acquiring an additional 724,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 135,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 695,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,290,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 154,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

