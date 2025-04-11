Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of TAK opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

