Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,452,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 401.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

