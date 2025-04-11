Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $10,903,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,053,170.25. This represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,875 shares of company stock valued at $44,039,400 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

