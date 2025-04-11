PDD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 121,801 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 88,242 put options.

Shares of PDD opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PDD by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in PDD by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

