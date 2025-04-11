Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $19.33. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 3,144 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

