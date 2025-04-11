PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.01.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

