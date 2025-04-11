Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,009 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $41.45 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

