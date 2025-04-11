Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,956 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after acquiring an additional 236,455 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,885,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 474,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,943,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 374,579 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

