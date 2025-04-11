Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 3,258 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.